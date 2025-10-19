Leeds Council to consider plans for 20m mobile mast

A 20-metre mobile phone mast could be erected on a west Leeds street if plans are agreed with the council. | Gareth Fuller/PA

A 20-metre mobile phone mast could be erected on a west Leeds street if plans are agreed with the council.

The installation on a footpath on Outgang Lane in Bramley would provide network coverage for mobile operators EE and H3G.

Council planners have been asked to decide if a proposal to install the equipment can go ahead.

The applicant, Mobile Broadband Network Ltd (MBNL), said it would replace an existing mast on top of Raynville Court, a block of flats due to be demolished.

The new 4G and 5G pole would be close to schools and around 30 metres from Hollybush Children’s Centre.

A letter from the applicant said: “The proposed scheme will involve deploying a 20-metre-high streetworks pole with built-in cabinet which will support the necessary radio antennas and transmission dishes.

“A small number of additional cabinets will be set alongside the pole.”

MBNL said ward councillors, along with schools within a 500-metre radius, were being consulted on the proposal.

New mast equipment was needed to support the growing use of mobile technology, the company said.

They said: “As network data continues to grow exponentially, new and innovative technologies are being developed to manage this surge.

“This progress is expected to play a crucial role in promoting economic growth and sustainable communities.”

MBNL said all its installations were designed to comply with radiation exposure guidelines.

The letter added: “These guidelines have the support of UK Government, the European Union and they also have the formal backing of the World Health Organisation.”

MBNL’s application for prior approval planning consent is being considered by Leeds City Council.