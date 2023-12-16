Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds council tenants in high rise repair lift with French Franc coin after it is left broken for three months

Council tenants in a high rise block of flats in Leeds repaired their lift using an old coin after it was left broken for three months.
Published 16th Dec 2023, 04:45 GMT
One of the two lifts in Moor Grange Court in Kirkstall was out of use after it was vandalised and the button to open it was broken three months ago.

Retiree and resident in the ten-storey block of flats Gerard Murphy said that after one month of it not being fixed one of the tenants had the ingenuity to fit an old French Franc coin over the top of it using super glue.

Mr Murphy expressed his frustration at the delay but said that it was fixed this week.

One of the residents at Moor Grange Court fixed the lift using an old French Franc coinOne of the residents at Moor Grange Court fixed the lift using an old French Franc coin
A Leeds City Council spokesperson said: “Whilst we are glad to hear that local residents in Moor Grange had spirits lifted through cashing in on a temporary solution, we would like to apologise for the delay in fixing the button and can confirm the repair has now been completed.”

