Council tenants in a high rise block of flats in Leeds repaired their lift using an old coin after it was left broken for three months.

One of the two lifts in Moor Grange Court in Kirkstall was out of use after it was vandalised and the button to open it was broken three months ago.

Retiree and resident in the ten-storey block of flats Gerard Murphy said that after one month of it not being fixed one of the tenants had the ingenuity to fit an old French Franc coin over the top of it using super glue.

Mr Murphy expressed his frustration at the delay but said that it was fixed this week.

One of the residents at Moor Grange Court fixed the lift using an old French Franc coin