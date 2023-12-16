Leeds council tenants in high rise repair lift with French Franc coin after it is left broken for three months
and live on Freeview channel 276
One of the two lifts in Moor Grange Court in Kirkstall was out of use after it was vandalised and the button to open it was broken three months ago.
Retiree and resident in the ten-storey block of flats Gerard Murphy said that after one month of it not being fixed one of the tenants had the ingenuity to fit an old French Franc coin over the top of it using super glue.
Mr Murphy expressed his frustration at the delay but said that it was fixed this week.
A Leeds City Council spokesperson said: “Whilst we are glad to hear that local residents in Moor Grange had spirits lifted through cashing in on a temporary solution, we would like to apologise for the delay in fixing the button and can confirm the repair has now been completed.”