The city council has admitted it is struggling to hire new wardens and that patrols are currently below “historic levels”. While many drivers might breathe a sigh of relief at the news, it means illegal parking on roads and at car parks across the city is going unmonitored. The news was revealed in a briefing note sent by the council to a committee on Monday, where councillors in the north-west of the city have been asking for more patrols.

The letter, read aloud at the meeting by Conservative councillor for Adel and Wharfedale Barry Anderson, said: “It is acknowledged that the number of patrols is below historic levels and that there should be more enforcement. Although the service has now recovered from Covid there are ongoing problems with recruitment and it is proving very difficult to attract staff.”

Councillors in the outer north-west part of Leeds have been told that it will cost £28,000 to hire another warden, with the cost offset by fines from parking offences. If that option is taken up, the council says the officer in question would be “expected to concentrate on areas the service can’t cover frequently” and which need more enforcement.