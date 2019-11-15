Leeds Council to raise minimum pay for staff to match 'real' living wage

The National Living Wage Foundation recommended an increase in the Living Wage by 30p to £9.30 per hour.

Leeds Council staff will receive this new rate as a minimum from April 2020, rising from the current minimum wage of £9.18 for the council's workers.

The increase was confirmed by council leader Judith Blake during Living Wage Week after the National Living Wage Foundation recommended the increase.

The £9.30 figure is £1.09 per hour higher than the Government’s national living wage of £8.21 for workers aged over 25, a difference equivalent to almost £2000 more annually.

Council Leader Judith Blake said: “We are pleased to confirm all Leeds City Council staff will as a minimum receive the new national Living Wage Foundation rate of £9.30 per hour from April 2020.

"This will apply to all workers aged over 16.

“At a time when in-work poverty is increasing, it is important organisations pay a minimum pay rate that staff are able to live on.

“We believe this demonstrates how much we value our workers who provide valuable front line services to the city of Leeds, including keeping communities clean, looking after those in need, and keeping the city running.