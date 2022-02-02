Developers said back in August 2020 that the plans for the site in Grove Lane, Meanwood, would provide extra care for older people in the community.

The proposals featured an H-shaped, four-storey structure containing 58 apartments for over-55s.

This is how the new development in Meanwood is expected to look once complete.

However, the application attracted more than 300 objections from locals, some of whom told a meeting of the council’s North and East Plans Panel that it would be out of character with the neighbourhood and green space should remain.

Council planning chiefs ultimately refused planning permission in November that year, as it was considered there would have been an “inappropriate amount of overlooking” onto nearby properties.

But the developer, Roseville, lodged an appeal to the planning inspectorate which has now been upheld. It means the council must allow the development to take place.

The planning inspector’s report stated: “I have found that the proposal would conflict with some policies of the development plan due to the moderate harm arising to views of the important landscape beyond the site.

“However, that moderate harm would be outweighed by the substantial benefits arising in respect of housing supply, and in particular the significant contribution towards meeting an identified specialist housing need and affordable housing, in accordance with development plan policies and the Framework.

“There are also more limited benefits including the provision of a publicly accessible pocket park, public right of way improvements, an increase in biodiversity, employment and support for local services.

“In this case, the substantial weight that I afford to the benefits of this proposal outweighs the moderate weight that I attribute to the conflict with specified policies in the development plan for the area. Consequently, and on balance, I conclude that the appeal should be allowed.”

The decision will be discussed again by members of the plans panel on Thursday, February 8.