Tom Riordan said there were limits to how effectively the council could help tenants who live in the private rented sector, compared to those who live in social housing. A report going before senior councillors this week said complaints from council tenants in Leeds about mould and damp had doubled in November.

It follows a coroner’s ruling on the tragic death of Rochdale toddler Awaab Ishak, who died from severe exposure to mould in his parents’ housing association flat in 2020. But while Leeds City Council has set up a dedicated damp and mould hotline to improve its response times to its own tenants, its executive board was told on Wednesday it had less scope to intervene in the private sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The leader of the council’s Conservative opposition, Andrew Carter, told the meeting: “I think we need to move at some speed over this. Over the years we’ve heard the excuse over and over again that (mould) is due to lifestyles. Open some windows, and presumably you freeze to death.

While Leeds City Council has set up a dedicated damp and mould hotline to improve its response times to its own tenants, its executive board was told on Wednesday it had less scope to intervene in the private sector (Photo: Gary Longbottom)

“It’s not just homes in the council’s care, to be fair. I’m worried greatly about some in the private rented sector. When I see ones up to let around the city centre, or just on the immediate outskirts, I go past them and I do wonder what they’re like inside.”

Mr Riordan said recent changes in housing legislation had been a “step in the right direction”, but added: “We have to be realistic. We’re a huge city. We’ve got large numbers of private rented homes. We’d like to have more ability and resource to tackle (mould within those homes).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We do what we can with the resources and regulatory framework that’s available. But I would make the point we would do more if we had more resources and powers. We’re doing what we can within that constraint.”

The council was recently accused of severe failings by the Housing Ombudsman, after one if its own tenants was left with untreated damp in his kitchen for several months. The stench caused a water leak in the flat above was so bad the resident was unable to cook, the Ombudsman said.

Leeds City Council’s chief executive Tom Riordan called for more resources to tackle mould and damp in the privately rented homes

Mr Riordan said the council “fully accepted” the findings of the investigation and that it had “responded with action” and an apology.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the meeting, the council’s executive member for housing, Mohammed Rafique said: “I’d be lying if I said we have enough resources to go out and inspect every single home in the private rented sector.