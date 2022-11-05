An events space is set to be built along the road from Leeds Arena, on the site of the old Yorkshire Bank Headquarters on Merrion Way, which are now set to be demolished to make way for the development.

Harrogate Convention Centre claims the move will suck business away from the North Yorkshire town, a view backed by six hotels, who fear a similar impact on the Harrogate tourism industry. Details including the venue’s appearance will be established at a later date, but planning permission for the scheme in principle was given unanimously by a committee of Leeds councillors on Thursday.

Paula Lorimer, the director of Harrogate Convention Centre had earlier told the meeting that she would have no issue with Leeds building a smaller conference venue. But she told councillors: “Our objection remains at this moment in time that the size and scope of the building is much larger than what we were first contacted about.

The location of the conference centre near Leeds First Direct Arena

“This means that the proposed development would in direct competition with Harrogate Convention Centre. Ultimately the town of Harrogate would be adversely affected as a consequence.”

Ms Lorimer said both venues would be “fighting for the same customers” and described a “wave of concern” about the plans. But Martin Farrington, Leeds City Council’s director of city development, compared the objections to those of Sheffield, when Leeds Arena was built a decade ago.

He said that on that occasion, Sheffield leaders had been concerned about the future of their own arena, but that those fears had proved unfounded.

He told councillors: “Leeds has to compete with other core cities nationally and internationally. Standing still is not an option. Holding back the development of Leeds to protect another city was not the answer in 2010 and it’s not the answer now.”

Two blocks of student flats will be built by a developer alongside the conference centre