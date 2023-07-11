Following a 4am start at work, Michael Millar is quickly getting used to ultra-long days. The amiable new Labour councillor is Leeds’ youngest at the age of 25, having been voted into the Kippax and Methley ward in May.

Contrary to some perceptions and despite the time requirements involved, being a city councillor generally pays only a modest allowance, rather than a full-time salary. As a result, Coun Millar juggles his new political responsibilities with his job at a supermarket in Meanwood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But if he’s tired while deputising on a council committee after a 13-hour stint on the shop floor, then he’s not showing it.

At 25, Coun Michael Millar, who represents the Kippax and Methley ward at Leeds City Council, is the youngest member of the authority. Photo: Local Democracy Reporting Service.

“I think the job helps me being a councillor, because I see the cost-of-living crisis in real terms,” said Coun Millar.

“Food prices are going up every single day and it’s not a well-paid sector in general. Just having that time outside Civic Hall to actually just be around non-political people is good.

“I’d say in Westminster certainly there’s a lack of that. I think most people would recognise that and they want politicians who are grounded in the real world.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having joined the Labour Party at 16, Coun Millar stood in the safe Conservative seat of Harewood in the 2021 and 2022 local elections, finishing a distant runner-up on both occasions as expected.

Although public office was a long-term ambition, he said it was something he was in “no rush” to achieve. However, “everything fell into place” when he was asked to stand in Kippax and Methley this year, where the then-Labour councillor Mirelle Midgeley was departing. Having secured a majority of more than 1,800, he’s now quickly getting accustomed to a busier diary.

“The work-life balance is challenging,” Coun Millar admitted. “On the one hand it’s good because it’s shift work, so if I’ve got meetings I can start late or finish early, but it’s still a challenge and I have to be really hot on time management. But I think it aids my work as a councillor, rather than detracts from it, because it gives me a perspective that I wouldn’t have if I was just in Civic Hall all day.”

Beyond public life and the shop floor, Coun Millar is a keen flute player, and lover of traditional Irish music – his grandparents having hailed from Ireland. Gardening is another passion, but that has taken a back seat for now while he adjusts to a new timetable and lifestyle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents have commented on his relative youth already, but it is something he is relaxed about.

He added: “People say I’m very young to be a councillor. And I am, but with that comes new perspectives and new ideas. I’d like to think I bring a bit of energy and a long-term commitment to some degree.