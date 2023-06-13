Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Lloyds Pharmacy to close all 237 branches inside supermarkers today
3 people dead in ‘major incident’ man arrested on suspicion of murder
Major incident’ unfolding in UK city with multiple roads closed
Hollywood star dead following motorbike crash
Sky News host breaks down live on air after discussing cancer battle
Siblings killed in suspected double murder named by police

Leeds City Council ordered to pay family £7,000 in compensation after their son misses three years of school

A family has been awarded more than £7,000 in compensation after Leeds City Council were accused of having “lost control” of their son’s education.
David Spereall, Local Democracy Reporter
By David Spereall, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 13th Jun 2023, 11:45 BST- 2 min read

The young pupil has missed more than three years of school, with the council guilty of a number of failings, a report by the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman said.

The child’s father, who took the case to the Ombudsman, complained “promises had not been kept by the council”, according to the report.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The council has apologised, saying it’s handling a huge increase in demand for help for special needs children.

The council has apologised, saying it’s handling a huge increase in demand for help for special needs childrenThe council has apologised, saying it’s handling a huge increase in demand for help for special needs children
The council has apologised, saying it’s handling a huge increase in demand for help for special needs children

The Ombudsman said the child, who has autism, ADHD and “entrenched” mental health issues, was pulled out of school in October 2019, with mainstream education no longer felt to be suitable for him.

The report told how the pupil’s parents wanted him to attend a specialist school for children with complex needs in Richmond Hill, in east Leeds, but were advised there was no space available until September 2023.

Although available places at other similar schools elsewhere in the city were offered to the family, these were rejected, with “transport” provision among the concerns raised.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The council initially refused to provide home tutoring to the child in the meantime, on the grounds they believed the family had been offered a “suitable” place. But at the end of 2021, they did agree to fund some through the child’s old school, according to the report.

But the Ombudsman added: “However, it appears the council did not follow through its plans, so that by July 2022, seven months later, support was still not in place and the school was still ‘chasing’ the council for funding (for the tutor).

“Something had clearly gone wrong. The council was responsible and is at fault.”

The local authority also apologised for a delay in reviewing his son’s education health and care plan (EHCP), which councils have to devise for all youngsters with special needs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Councils across the country have experienced huge rise in requests for EHCPs since the pandemic.

The council also “acknowledged there were times when communication with the family fell short,” the report said.

The Ombudsman, who referred to the boy anonymously as ‘B’ throughout the report said: “In conclusion, the council appears to have lost control of B’s education between May 2021 when it failed to review and amend his EHC plan and December 2022 when it agreed to consider home tutoring again and review the plans in light of the difficulties his school was having recruiting a tutor.”

The Ombudsman recommended the council pay the family £7,200 to “recognise the impact on the family of the missed opportunity to engage B in learning”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In response, a spokesperson for the council said: “Leeds, like many local authorities, has experienced a significant increase in the number of children with special educational needs and disabilities.

“Whilst we do not comment on individual cases, the council accepts the findings in the Ombudsman report and has apologised to the family.

“This is a complex case which the council has attempted to resolve in a number of ways. The council is continuing to work with the family and remains firmly committed to ensuring that all children living in Leeds have access to good quality and appropriate education.”

Related topics:Leeds City CouncilGovernmentEHCPADHDLeeds