The Somewhere Safe to Live project is being delivered by Leeds City Council in partnership with Together Women, with the aim to help homeless women in Leeds access secure and safe accommodation.

Through this scheme, women will be offered support to help them maintain their tenancies and ultimately assist them in rebuilding their lives.

Pictured is deputy leader of Leeds City Council Debra Coupar, who is working as part of the Somewhere Safe to Live project. Photo: Tony Johnson

Leeds City Council, Together Women and Foundation at Inspire North will work together to create 15 self-contained, one-bedroom properties in Leeds over the space of two years, all of which will have two-year leases.

“This service will be absolutely life changing for women in our city who desperately need support and somewhere safe to call home," said deputy leader of Leeds City Council Debra Coupar.

“I am delighted that we are working in partnership with Together Women who are experts in providing specialist, tailored support for women and I hope that this will provide a life changing opportunity for the women who need to use this service to turn their lives around.

“The Somewhere Safe to Live project will add to the increasing portfolio of accommodation for homeless people in Leeds and contribute to the council’s vision of keeping people safe from harm and protecting the most vulnerable."

As part of this service, two female support workers will work with the women to help them build their independence and access health care, recovery support and financial and welfare advice, all while helping them to turn their lives around.

Bethan Silley, senior key worker at Together Women, said: “Somewhere Safe to Live is a new scheme supporting vulnerable women from emergency accommodation or homelessness into their own self-contained home, sourced by partnering organisations.

"Together Women will provide intensive person-centred support to empower women to maintain their tenancies, grow in independence and access opportunities.

“I am really excited to be part of providing this new service, allowing women to have a home they feel safe in as well as flexible support to address individual needs that are often seen as barriers for accessing and maintaining a tenancy.

“At Together Women we understand the many issues women face and the detrimental impact these factors can have on a woman sustaining a tenancy.

"Somewhere Safe to Live starts with the women’s voice; what does she want and need, giving them choice and control throughout the decision-making process, including where they live.