Notices have appeared outside of Holy Trinity Church on Boar Lane and in some surrounding streets to advise that an application will be heard at Leeds Magistrates' Court. The notices say that the additional powers are needed to prevent disorder and nuisance in the area, which also includes Mill Hill, New Station Street and Trevelyan Square.

It comes after the council won a partial closure order banning under 17s from the Hirst's Yard area in October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest notices - dated December 14 - say that Leeds City Council will make an application for a premises closure order under section 80 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act.

Notices have appeared outside Holy Trinity Church and other locations inside the area to be covered by the order.

If granted during the hearing – which is scheduled for 1.45pm today (Friday) – the order will make it an offence to enter the premises set out in a displayed map under five different circumstances. They are:

- When in possession of an open container of alcohol;

Advertisement Hide Ad

- When in possession of any psychoactive substance;

- When in possession of any drug described as controlled by the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 (save for those prescribed by a registered medical practitioner);

Advertisement Hide Ad

A map showing the proposed area to be covered by the premises closure order.

- When engaged in begging for money from any other person;

Advertisement Hide Ad

- When physically obstructing entry or exit from any premises.

Any person convicted for failing to comply with the order could be jailed for up to 26 weeks, be issued with a fine or both.

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the notice, the order is being sought on the basis of three alleged issues. They are:

- A person has engaged, or (if the order is not made) is likely to engage, in disorderly, offensive or criminal behaviour on the premises;

Advertisement Hide Ad

- The use of the premises has resulted, or (if the order is not made) is likely to result in, in serious nuisance to members of the public;

- There has been, or (if the other is not made), is likely to be disorder near to the premises associated with the use of the premises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It goes on to say that it is necessary to prevent such disorder or nuisance happening for a period of up to three months.

The notice is signed by Simon Hodgson, the council's head of community safety services, communities, housing and environment. It instructs any interested parties to attend the court hearing, while a separate notice sets out details of organisations that can provide legal advice.

Advertisement Hide Ad