There has been a sharp increase in the number of unauthorised roadside encampments being set up across Leeds.

A report by the city council said 2023 had been an “extremely busy year”, with 79 encampments having been recorded between January and August. By comparison, there were 93 across the whole year of last year.

Leeds Gypsy and Traveller Exchange (GATE) said a serious shortage of designated sites for the Traveller community meant many were struggling to find places to live.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Westminster Explained newsletter. Get the latest news from within the corridors of power. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council’s report, which will go before a community committee next week, said: “Within Leeds we see approximately 100 roadside encampments each year. We have seen an increase this year and estimate 120 plus.

There has been a sharp increase in unauthorised encampments in the city, according to a report that is due to go before a Leeds City Council committee next week. Photo: James Hardisty.

“Many stopping places are re-used due to lack of land where previous sites have been sold and or developed. In terms of Traveller group dynamics, we have two main groups consisting of 11 and five caravans. We will also see larger groups passing through the city during the spring and summer months.

“2023 has been an extremely busy year for encampments across the city.”

In 2010, Leeds became the first city in the country to adopt a negotiated stopping policy, which sees Travellers allowed to remain on some sites for up to 28 days, or moved to an alternative stopping place nearby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Designated sites for Travellers to live permanently are also located at Cottingley Springs and at Kidacre Park, in Hunslet.

The report said the council was trying to find more negotiated stopping sites across the city in a bid to “greatly alleviate tensions” between local residents and Traveller encampments.

The Home Office brought in new police powers last year to crack down on unauthorised encampments and address what it called “misery” and “intimidation” in communities.

But Leeds GATE branded the legislation “hostile” and said it was trying to “stamp out nomadism” among the Gypsy and Traveller Community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “Accommodation and somewhere safe to live is incredibly important to wellbeing and is a major area of our work.

“It is something everyone needs and a basic right. Gypsy and Traveller people struggle due to lack of places to live, due to historic underfunding of sites and stopping places.