Motorists could have been forced to pay around 40p-an-hour at parks under plans put forward by the cash-strapped city council. But following a huge backlash against the idea, the Labour-run council announced on Thursday it would not progess the idea, which would have brought in hundreds of thousands of pounds a year.

Reacting to the news, the Conservative group’s shadow spokesperson for parks and countryside, Councillor Trish Smith said: “This is the right decision for the city and for all our residents, whose health and wellbeing must always come first. I’m pleased the council has listened to feedback and opted to not move ahead with what were, frankly, very shortsighted proposals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Charging for parking at major parks and community parks could have impacted visitor numbers and displaced parking onto nearby residential streets. I also think the scheme would have struggled to raise the amount of money envisioned.”

Reacting to the news, the Conservative group’s shadow spokesperson for parks and countryside, Councillor Trish Smith said: “This is the right decision for the city and for all our residents, whose health and wellbeing must always come first." Image: LDR

Around 30 sites across the city would have been affected by the proposals, including Roundhay Park, Temple Newsam, Middleton Park and Golden Acre Park in Bramhope. Councillor Stewart Golton, the leader of the city’s Liberal Democrat group, had labelled the plans a “fresh air tax”.

Speaking on Thursday, he said: “The level of protest has knocked some sense into the Labour administration on their proposals for car parking charges in our local parks. There is precious little these days you can access for free to get exercise or leisure, and people were genuinely distressed at the prospect of being priced out of a day in the park.”

Announcing the decision on Thursday, Councillor Salma Arif, Labour’s executive member for public health, said the authority had a “firm commitment” to ensuring people could acess local parks.