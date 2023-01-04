Bennett Renault, based on the A58 in Sheepscar, wants to expand onto a chunk of grass belonging to Holy Rosary and St Anne’s Catholic Primary School, which stands next door. The dealership wants to use a part of the grounds, measuring nearly half the size of a football pitch, as a display area for vehicles and to install five electric charging points.

The plans were revealed in a proposal submitted to Leeds City Council over the Christmas period.

A tree report attached to the application described the site as “currently an open playing field”, although in the proposals, Bennett Renalt’s agent said the land “is not generally used for organised school activities”, because it is sloped. The applicants also claimed the plans are “necessary”, to meet “increasing demand” for electric vehicles.

Several trees along the edge of the school field would have to be axed to make way for the development, although they are currently covered by tree protection orders.

The applicants say they will plant new trees if given planning permission for the venture.

In the proposals, Bennett Renault’s agent added: “The applicant has discussed this proposal with the governors of the Holy Rosary and St Anne’s Roman Catholic Primary School. As part of the proposal the applicant has offered a financial contribution to assist in improving the external activity areas of the school and received apositive response.”