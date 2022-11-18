Campaigners Group for Action on Leeds Bradford Airport (GALBA) alleged earlier this month that the airport breached strict limits around night-time activity during holiday season.

The limits are in place on take-offs and landings between 11am and 7pm to protect residents living under the flight paths going to and from the airport.

But GALBA claims there were 600 more take-offs and landings than was allowed between March 27 and October 30.

The limits are in place on take-offs and landings between 11am and 7pm. Picture: James Hardisty

Leeds City Council has started an investigation into the allegations, which were raised at a full council meeting on Wednesday by Liberal Democrat Chris Howley.

The local authority confirmed it was aware of the allegations and that the probe was ongoing.

But Helen Hayden, the council’s executive member for infrastructure, said: “It would be premature to comment on the details at this stage other than to say we are investigating.

“The council is working closely with Leeds Bradford Airport, who are fully co-operating with the process to obtain the necessary flight information, in order to assess the complaints and ascertain if any breach has occurred.”

