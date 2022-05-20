‘It feels like a cohesive neighbourhood’: Plans to revitalise Holbeck wasteland with flats and offices

Developers plotting to build a mix of flats and offices on wasteland near Leeds city centre have been encouraged to progress the idea further.

Friday, 20th May 2022

A disused parcel of land linking Sweet Street and Marshall Street in Holbeck, close to the area’s old library, is the subject of interest.

Developers have put forward a scheme to build a complex featuring 1,245 flats, two office blocks and landscaping, in a move they say could breathe new life into the area.

Consultations with the local community about the idea have prompted a “largely positive” response, councillors were told on Thursday.

A plans panel meeting was told some residents in particular feel “unsafe” walking around the area at night, because of its “isolated” nature.

The scheme would feature a large public open space with greenery, while the old Commercial pub on Sweet Street would be refurbished and brought back into use.

No formal planning application has been submitted yet, but councillors are keen on the idea and have given the green light for one to be put forward, having first been told about the plans last year.

Labour councillor Neil Walshaw said: “This looks really good.

“It’s moved on a lot. It feels much more like a cohesive neighbourhood now.

“I very much appreciate the amount of greenery. It connects it well to the surrounding area, which is not the greatest location at the moment as the residents pointed out in the consultation.”

A previous application for a similar development on the site was approved in 2007, but never came to fruition.

