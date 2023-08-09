CCTV at a new Pudsey convenience store could improve the safety of a poorly lit street, it was argued as a late night licence to sell booze was approved.

In n Out, in Bradford Road, stands close to the railway arches at Stanningley Bottom in a unit that was formerly home to party company Pink Llama Parties.

The owner of the new shop applied for a licence to sell alcohol between the hours of 7am and 11pm from Sunday to Thursday, and from 7am until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

An initial application sought even later hours, but this was recently withdrawn.

The proposal was discussed at a meeting of Leeds City Council’s Licensing Sub-Committee yesterday (August 8), when a panel heard that there had been 10 objections to the application amid fears that late hours could encourage “crime, disorder and public nuisance”.

But the committee later voted to unanimously approve the licence, with members sympathetic to owner Mohammed Doski’s intentions.

The businessman told the meeting: “In response to concerns about antisocial behaviour, we have CCTV on the side of the building and at the rear.”

He added: “The CCTV gets clear pictures at night of people coming and going. If anything, I think it would make that street safer at night.”

Mr Doski also said that there was “plenty of parking on the street”, despite objections that suggested otherwise, and that the convenience store would save residents from having to drive further away to supermarkets to pick up essentials.

Speaking on behalf of residents, Conservative Coun Andrew Carter painted a different picture. The ward councillor for Calverley and Farsley argued that there has been antisocial behaviour reported in the area.

He said: “To the rear is Varley Street, a badly lit street where ward councillors have previously had complaints and had to go to the police, particularly about vehicles being abandoned there.”

Later, when it was pointed out that there were pubs near the new shop with similarly late opening hours, Coun Carter responded: “You’re talking about a problem that exists, so do you make it worse by adding more licenced premises when you’ve got people’s houses nearby? Are we over egging the pudding?”

Despite his concerns, the committee approved the licencing application after a short period of deliberation. The decision notice said: “The committee recognises the concerns of local residents regarding antisocial behaviour, although the issue of abandoned vehicles did not seem to be something of relevance to the granting of the application.

“The applicant has included a number of measures, including the installation of a CCTV system and, as Mr Doski pointed out, that might have a positive effect in deterring antisocial behaviour.”