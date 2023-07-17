HS2 Leeds: Council leader 'frustrated' over delays into government study to bring high-speed rail to the city
James Lewis said it was “frustrating” a Department of Transport (DfT) study looking at how high-speed rail services could be brought to Leeds still hasn’t started. The DfT promised the study at the end of 2021, when it was revealed a dedicated HS2 track between Birmingham and Leeds would not be built, despite years of planning.
Last week, the department promised terms of reference for the study will be published before Parliament goes on its summer break in August. It has committed to upgrading Leeds Station so it can cope with rising passenger numbers over the next decade.
But Councillor Lewis said: “While we welcome that the government has finally confirmed it will continue work to upgrade Leeds station and publish the terms of reference for this study, it is frustrating that it has taken 18 months to get to this point.
“Even worse, this is nothing compared to the 13 years of inaction by this government since they first promised to get high speed rail to Leeds in 2010 and released the detailed route in 2013.
He added: “Each year of delay is another year wasted and another year further away from creating the additional rail capacity for growing local services, plus regional and national rail links that Leeds desperately needs to support our growing economy.”