Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary

HS2 Leeds: Council leader 'frustrated' over delays into government study to bring high-speed rail to the city

The leader of Leeds City Council has again hit out at the government for delays in bringing HS2 trains to West Yorkshire.
David Spereall, Local Democracy Reporter
By David Spereall, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 17th Jul 2023, 11:45 BST- 1 min read

James Lewis said it was “frustrating” a Department of Transport (DfT) study looking at how high-speed rail services could be brought to Leeds still hasn’t started. The DfT promised the study at the end of 2021, when it was revealed a dedicated HS2 track between Birmingham and Leeds would not be built, despite years of planning.

Last week, the department promised terms of reference for the study will be published before Parliament goes on its summer break in August. It has committed to upgrading Leeds Station so it can cope with rising passenger numbers over the next decade.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But Councillor Lewis said: “While we welcome that the government has finally confirmed it will continue work to upgrade Leeds station and publish the terms of reference for this study, it is frustrating that it has taken 18 months to get to this point.

A dedicated HS2 track between Birmingham and Leeds was scrapped, despite years of planningA dedicated HS2 track between Birmingham and Leeds was scrapped, despite years of planning
A dedicated HS2 track between Birmingham and Leeds was scrapped, despite years of planning

“Even worse, this is nothing compared to the 13 years of inaction by this government since they first promised to get high speed rail to Leeds in 2010 and released the detailed route in 2013.

He added: “Each year of delay is another year wasted and another year further away from creating the additional rail capacity for growing local services, plus regional and national rail links that Leeds desperately needs to support our growing economy.”

Related topics:James LewisLeeds City CouncilParliamentLeedsHS2Leeds StationWest Yorkshire