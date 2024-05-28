Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The use of more than £7m in government funding to support vulnerable households has been formally agreed by the council.

People will be helped with the cost of food and fuel after cash was allocated to the city from the Household Support Fund (HSF).

The fund, first launched in 2021 by the Department for Work and Pensions, was extended for six months from April this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Leeds City Council report said £2.7m would be spent on cash payments to more than 62,500 households in receipt of Council Tax Support (CTS).

People in Leeds will be helped with the cost of food and fuel after cash was allocated to the city from the Household Support Fund (Photo by National World)

Those with children would receive a £100 payment. Pensioners and working-age adults without children will be awarded £25.

The report said: “The area of highest spend will be through the Council Tax Support related scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This will ensure that households on some of the lowest incomes in the city receive support directly, without the requirement for an application process.

The second greatest HSF allocation was £1.7m for charities in the city including the Leeds Food Aid Network, Voluntary Action Leeds, Forum Central and Fareshare.

Another allocation of £200,000 will go to the city’s Local Welfare Support scheme.

The report said: “The allocation of funds to this scheme will ensure that people coming forward for crisis and emergency support who may not have received support from other areas can also receive some support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A further £200,000 will cover cash awards for people claiming Discretionary Housing Payments. The payment will be £250 for households with children, up from £200 during the last HSF period, the report said.

The council will also allocate £350,000 to support people facing hardship as they are migrated onto Universal Credit from other benefits.

The city’s Children’s Services department will be given £350,000 to help vulnerable families it is supporting.

And some £225,000 will be allocated to support Housing Leeds tenants facing financial hardship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report said: “This may include tenants with high debts or rent arrears and a sudden loss of income, and tenants who have suffered fire or flood damage.”

The report said £225,000 would go to Leeds Housing Options to help homeless people and those at risk of losing their homes.

Leeds was allocated a total of £7.09m to spend between April 1 and September 30.

How eligible households can claim Household Support Fund

A payment will be made to households living in Leeds who are in receipt of Council Tax Support. Households must be in receipt of Council Tax Support on June 24, 2024 to qualify for an award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The payment will be either £100 to households with dependant children or £25 to households without dependant children. The award will be based on information held on the Council Tax Support claim.

These payments will be made throughout July 2024.

Eligible households will receive letters containing a barcode which can be taken to the Post Office, along with ID, to redeem the cash.