Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Residents at a high-rise tower block in Leeds were left struggling to get into their apartments for days due to an issue with the access system.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those at Moor Grange Court in West Park were “livid” after finding that their fobs were not activating the doors to let them in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gerard Murphy said that the issues started last Wednesday (July 31) and an alternative was only organised by the council yesterday (Tuesday).

Residents at Moor Grange Court have had issues with getting in for a number of days | Google

He said that in the meantime those stuck outside had to “yank” the door open, use the route intended for deliveries, “wedge the doors open”, or wait for another resident to let them in.

He said that some tenants became “very angry and started shouting” and that appeals to the council fell on deaf ears.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Leeds City Council spokesperson has apologised to residents and said that the issues arose after damage was caused to an aerial.

Speaking Tuesday morning, Mr Murphy said: “It started last Wednesday when the fobs were only working intermittently and then by the weekend it had packed in altogether.

“I kept calling the council and it appeared they didn’t have a clue what was going on. They’ve been aware for nearly a week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s causing a great inconvenience. One bloke who couldn’t get in was livid.”

A spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: “We apologise to residents in Moor Grange Court for the issues they have been experiencing with their door access system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These issues arose after an aerial that forms part of the access system was damaged.

“A temporary replacement unit – that will allow residents to gain access by inputting a code rather than using their contactless key fob – is due to be fitted at the block today.

“A full repair of the normal key fob system is being treated as a high priority matter and will be carried out as soon as possible.

“We are also working to identify the cause of the damage to the aerial.”