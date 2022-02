This means council tax for a band D property will increase by £45.24 a year from April.

But some towns and villages in Leeds pay an extra surcharge on top of what is owed to the council, police and fire - this is called a parish 'precept'.

Here we reveal the current 10 most expensive areas in Leeds for council tax and how much residents are expected to pay when the 2.99 per cent rise goes ahead, based on the 2020/21 rate for Band D houses.

1. Micklefield Band D in Micklefield is expected to rise from £1619.17 to £1667.58 Photo Sales

2. Otley Band D in Otley is expected to rise from £1612.32 to £1660.53 Photo Sales

3. Wetherby Band D in Wetherby is expected to rise from £1579.87 to £1627.11 Photo Sales

4. Collingham with Linton Band D in Collingham with Linton is expected to rise from £1577.23 to £1624.39 Photo Sales