Salma Arif said residents in the north-east Leeds suburb would be “relieved” by the news after a new Maxi Foods store in Harehills Road had applied for permission to sell alcohol. The shop’s owner already runs two other branches of Maxi nearby and had promised not to sell beer, lager or cider in order to exclude street drinkers. Although the store presented a 200-strong petition from customers in favour of the licence being granted, the police, environmental health and 14 residents had all publicly objected.

During a licensing sub-committee hearing on Tuesday, a panel of councillors decided against approving the licence. Speaking afterwards, Coun Arif said the decision would aid efforts to improve Harehills, as it battles against the crime, anti-social behaviour and littering linked to on-street drinking.

She said: “I’m ecstatic. This news means so much. This shop is smack bang in the middle of a residential area, right next to Banstead Park. This decision means our voices are being heard and that’s really empowered me as an elected member to represent my residents in Harehills, who fear the street-drinking culture and the impact it has on our children, on people’s safety and on perceptions of the area. It’s the best news and I’m really relieved.”

Ward councillor Salma Arif has welcomed the decision to refuse the alcohol licence for the shop. Picture: Tony Johnson

Earlier, the hearing had been told that shop boss Dylan Safy had run other two Maxi Foods branches without incident for several years. Councillors were told the shop had asked for a licence following requests from customers, but would only sell wines and spirits to appeal to a more family-friendly market.

Mr Safy’s solicitor, Chris Rees-Gay, said: “He’s a local operator and has a real understanding of the area. We want nothing to do with street drinking at all. This is for customers, who want do drink responsibly, to be able to purchase alcohol should they wish. There’s no incentive for the store to sell to street drinkers.”

Harehills is covered by Leeds’ cumulative impact area, which means any new licensing applications involving alcohol have to demonstrate that they will not add to the social problems in the area. PC Andy Clifford, who objected on behalf of West Yorkshire Police, suggested the shop’s pledge to not sell beers and ciders was not enough to overcome his concerns.

