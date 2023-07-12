Halton Moor Amateur Boxing Club, in east Leeds, was accused at a public hearing last year of failing to help a criminal investigation, after two men were attacked at the venue in 2021.

The wife of one of the victims was also allegedly dragged across a neighbouring garden by her hair as the assaults continued outside the premises in October that year. No-one has been charged with the offences, with police claiming a “cloud of fear” reigned over the club, which hindered their enquiries.

The club strongly denied any such incident had happened at the premises and accused police of being “judgmental” and “prejudicial” towards their members in a written statement at the hearing, in June 2022.

Halton Moor Boxing Club in Leeds has cancelled an event after objections from West Yorkshire Police (Photo by Google)

The club has now withdrawn its application to Leeds City Council for licences to host a night of “regulated entertainment” on October 21 later this year. A hearing had been scheduled to take place on Tuesday this week to decide whether or not the event could go ahead, but police had objected, citing the legacy of the alleged assaults from 2021.

A council spokesperson confirmed the application had been withdrawn late last week. In the written objection which was published ahead of the hearing, PC Neil Heywood said the suspects in the incidents from two years ago are “understood to be associated with the club”.

He added: “Management are reported to have been polite to investigating officers but unwilling to assist with the investigation at that time. The investigation has been completed and no charges were brought against the identified suspects due to insufficient evidence.

“Had management co-operated with the police, this may have resulted in further evidence coming to light and the offenders being brought to justice. The lack of co-operation may also have resulted in the investigation taking longer to complete.