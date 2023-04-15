Non-league Guiseley, who play in the Northern Premier League in English football’s seventh tier, have applied for planning permission to lay the new all-weather pitch at their Nethermoor Park home. Leeds City Council will decide whether or not to approve the application later this year.

Guiseley says the move will offer improved facilities for its own teams and for the community as well as creating a sustainable source of revenue. Nethermoor Park does have a 3G surface that is used by the community, but the ground’s main pitch is grassed and restricted to use for club teams to prevent excessive wear and tear.

A design and access statement attached to the application said: “The only current users of the pitch area are Guiseley AFC. The pitch cannot accommodate more matches because the natural turf surface is not designed for regular/ more intensive usage. The resultant 3G facility would not only be used by Guiseley AFC, but also by partner organisations and community groups from surrounding areas to gain the maximum football developmental outcomes, both during the day and during evenings and at weekends via pre-arranged and structured community access.”

Guiseley AFC host Leeds United during a pre-season friendly at Nethermoor Park in 2021. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Guiseley says the plans would allow them to expand their academy to include a girls’ team. Junior teams would also get more access to the ground.