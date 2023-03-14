News you can trust since 1890
Green councillor on Leeds City Council announces she won't stand in May election due to 'personal circumstances'

One of Leeds’ Green Party councillors has announced she will not stand for a second term at the upcoming local elections.

By David Spereall
Published 14th Mar 2023, 06:40 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 07:00 GMT

Ann Forsaith, who’s represented Leeds City Council’s Farnley and Wortley ward since 2019, said “personal circumstances” were behind the decision, adding in a statement on Monday that it had been a “privilege” to serve the area for the last four years.

“It was with sadness and regret that I decided not to stand for re-election as a Green Party councillor in Farnley and Wortley ward,” she said.

“It has been a privilege to have served the residents of the ward, particularly over the past few difficult years, and I would like to thank the many people who have been appreciative of my work.

Ann Forsaith, who’s represented Leeds City Council’s Farnley and Wortley ward since 2019, said “personal circumstances” were behind the decision to step down
“I am pleased to have supported our different local groups, and to have enabled the startup of Friends’ Groups in two local parks.”

A retired teacher, Councillor Forsaith was recently successful in arguing for the local authority to consider issuing climate-friendly bonds to support the environment.

An amended version of her white paper was later passed, with the Labour administration due to publish a report on the matter soon.

Coun Forsaith added: “Within the council, I have been able to provide a ‘green voice at the table’ and I have very often been heard.

“This is so important in the climate emergency that we all now find ourselves in, so getting the ‘green investment bonds’ motion passed by Leeds City Council in January was particularly encouraging.”

Councillor Forsaith’s old seat is likely to be hotly contested between the Greens and Labour in May.

