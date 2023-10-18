Blundering workmen in Leeds have been blasted for installing lampposts in the wrong place - leaving just a tiny gap at a pedestrian crossing for people to squeeze through.

Residents in Morley had waited weeks for the new lampposts in Fielding Way as part of renovations – but they were left shocked when contractors left just a 15 inch gap between them on the central reservation of a pelican crossing.

They were placed so close together that pedestrians were forced to “squeeze through”, while wheelchair users resorted to using the road.

Leeds City Council has now admitted the posts have been placed incorrectly.

Residents in Morley were left shocked when contractors left just a 15 inch gap between lampposts in Morley. Photo: Lee McLean/SWNS.

Pictures show a worker at the scene re-erecting the posts in the correct spots, which were marked with yellow spray paint.

Once resident branded the blunder a “waste of public money”, after council chiefs were forced to get contractors back out to rectify the mistake.

Speaking at the scene, the man, who identified himself only as Pav, said: "I understand they probably have to be a certain amount away from the curb. But surely wouldn't common sense determine they'd take a look and ring the gaffer to ask the question?

"You'd take a look at it and think 'there's no space on the path if we put them here'. Every joiner always says: 'measure twice, cut once'. They've wasted a vast amount of public money because they've had to come back out and do it again.

A 15 inch gap was left between the lampposts on the central reservation of the crossing. Photo: Lee McLean/SWNS.

"How many times will they have come out and surveyed this before they put a shovel in the ground and this is what they've ended up with? They've not adhered to any legislation regarding the width of a wheelchair or a pram, it seems. It's completely shocking. People are walking over the road rather than using this crossing."

A spokesperson for council said: “Leeds City Council are aware of some incorrectly located posts installed as part of the traffic signal works at Corporation Street.