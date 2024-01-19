Parking charges are set to be introduced at three reservoirs near Leeds.

From Monday (January 22), visitors will have to pay to leave their cars at Fewston, Swinsty and Thuscross, to the north of Otley.

The reservoirs, which are popular with walkers, are managed by Yorkshire Water – which is encouraging blue badge holders to apply for free parking permits.

With an annual permit, they will be able to visit the reservoirs for free.

Parking charges are set to be introduced at three sites near Leeds that are managed by Yorkshire Water. Photo: Yorkshire Water.

The cash made from the charges will be invested in conservation projects, countryside management and improvement of facilities at reservoir sites by Yorkshire Water.

It’s hoped that ANPR cameras, which will monitor cars, will also deter antisocial behaviour and fly tipping.

The money will help pay for the first in-house Yorkshire Water ranger team, which includes nine rangers who will be responsible for countryside management and biodiversity projects.

Bransby Wilson Parking Solutions will operate the parking meters.

The proposed charges include:

1 hour - £1

2 hours - £2

6 hours - £3

All day - £5

Annual pass for all car parks - £30

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: “Our reservoirs are important not only to Yorkshire Water but to our local communities and visitors alike.

“We looked thoroughly into how people use our sites, and we believe a small parking fee and increased security will help to dissuade anti-social behaviour, such as fly-tipping, at our sites but also have a long-term positive impact in terms of the projects we can deliver in the future.

“We want to encourage our blue badge visitors to register and receive a permit. If you don’t have a permit, you will have to pay. It’s easy to apply and you can do so via our dedicated website.

