In a planning application submitted to Leeds City Council, Karl Shaw is seeking permission to turn the 17th century Old Clock Barn on the Farnley Hall Estate into a home. He had previously begun restoration work with a view to retaining the building for storage use, but found that the repair costs were much higher than originally estimated.

A heritage statement included in the application warns that unless the building can be converted into a home – a move that would significantly increase its value – then it would be too costly to complete the necessary repairs. It said: “The prohibitive costs of restoration just to get the barn wind and water tight has resulted in the work being uneconomically viable if the building is to remain as a barn. The change of use to a dwelling will enable the current owner to invest in the building for its restoration, saving it from collapse and removing it from the buildings at risk register.”

Permission had been granted for the earlier restoration work but this came to a standstill as costs spiralled and it became clear that new plans would be required. The updated proposals for the Grade II listed building would leave the external facade unchanged as well as retaining all the original features and historic details set out in the barn’s listing. The designed layout includes a kitchen diner, living room and study on the ground floor along with two ensuite bedrooms and a house bathroom. A mezzanine floor will include two further ensuite bedrooms and a single bedroom.

The Old Clock Barn on the Farnley Hall Estate dates back to the 17th century. Picture: Rayner Architectural Services