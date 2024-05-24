Ebor Gardens Leeds: Hundreds of flats to get heating upgrade as part of £1.6m scheme
Leeds City Council will seek a contractor to carry out the work on three blocks of flats in Ebor Gardens.
The project aims to reduce heating costs by replacing ageing heat interface units (HIUs) and hot water storage tanks with more efficient equipment.
A council report said the scheme was valued at £1.68m and would be carried out on 297 flats at Brignall Croft, Gargrave Court and Scargill Grange.
It said: “Through the repair and energy efficiency works, the scheme is planned to improve energy efficiency for residents, making a positive impact on heating costs.
“Replacement of the HIU will take up less room, be more energy efficient and will allow for an easier replacement of parts.”
Work is expected to start in November and be completed by the end of June next year after Housing Leeds was given authority to launch a procurement exercise.
Almost 50 per cent of funding for the project, some £826,400 will come from a grant from the Heat Network Efficiency Scheme.
The report said a contractor was needed because internal service providers did not have capacity to carry out the work within the required timescale.
It said: ” Due diligence checks of the preferred contractor will be done to ascertain their financial position prior to contract award and throughout the contract period.”
Some occupants of the flats were leaseholders who were being invited to comment on the scheme during a consultation period, the report added.