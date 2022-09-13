The development could see 130 low-cost homes built on an old industrial site off Kirkstall Road, a short walk west of the city centre.

The empty land, which sits on crossroads a stone’s throw away from the Kirkstall Road viaduct, was abandoned by the engineering conglomerate Thyssen Krupp after the devastating Boxing Day floods of 2015.

Work on its redevelopment for housing could begin as early as next March, if it wins approval later this year as developers hope.

One of the images shown to councillors as they discussed a pre-application for housing on land off Kirkstall Road in Leeds.

A planning application is expected to be submitted in the coming weeks.

But city councillors were split over the proposed appearance of the new homes, after seeing images of how they may look at a planning meeting.

The site would feature two apartments blocks, which would include 87 flats between them, and 43 houses. All 130 units would be classed as affordable.

Despite praising the proposed architecture of the flats, Labour councillor Al Garthwaite was critical of how the houses have been designed.

The proposed development would also include two apartment blocks containing a total of 87 flats.

She told representatives developers Your Housing Group: “Just because it’s affordable, it doesn’t have to look quite as plain.

“It’s reminiscent to me of the ‘no frills’ range in the supermarket.

“I understand this is only a pre-app, and there’ll be more detail brought at a later stage. But are you open to adding a few more design features to what is a very plain-looking development?”

Liberal Democrat councillor Colin Campbell was also critical of the designs of the homes across the site.

The proposed new layout for the site that was previously occupied by engineering conglomerate Thyssen Krupp.

He said: “Looking at the artists’ impressions there seems to be a lot of red brick and a lot of very similar red brick.

“Looking at this, there seems to be a lot of sameness, and not a lot of interest.”

Representatives for the applicants said they would take the comments “on board” and indicated the designs could be adjusted accordingly.

But others leapt to the defence of the homes’ appearance.

Leeds City Council’s design officer, Stephen Varley, said: “Personally I understand why perhaps councillors have said what they’ve said, but this is quite a palatable scheme.

“I don’t agree it’s boring. When you look at it, it’s actually quite interesting.”

Labour councillor Caroline Gruen said: “I actually quite agree with Stephen.

“I think the sculptural quality of this is quite appropriate for the environment it’s in.”

Fellow Labour member Kayleigh Brooks also said she was “largely supportive” of the design.

“There’s echoes of the industrial past and it feels really in keeping with the area and the heritage of the area,” she said.

Planning permission was previously agreed for a separate scheme on the site in 2019, which would have seen more than 270 flats built.