A Leeds City Council panel agreed the club could sell booze later than its previous cut-off of midnight on a Saturday and 11pm on a Friday, following a licensing hearing on Tuesday.

The Caribbean Cricket Club, on Scott Hall Road, said the extension was vital to help bring in revenue from events and gatherings and to keep funding its community activities.

Objectors had claimed they were fed up with noise and disturbances from the venue, although none attended the hearing to speak against the application.

The club's application was unanimously approved. Photo: Google.

Club secretary Reginald Hamilton told a panel of three councillors that although residents had a “right to complain”, the club had not held a late-night event since June last year. He said the venue and its members could not be the source of recent complaints.

He told the hearing: “We are not funded by any other organisation. Whatever we’re doing, we’re doing it to enhance the community and to generate funds so that our junior teams can play cricket and so we can play cricket.

“We attract other clubs to come and play against us from Birmingham, Leicester, Northampton and London. That in itself raises the profile of Leeds, encourages people to come and spend their money and enjoy all the city has to offer.

Mr Hamilton described the club, which was founded in 1948, as an “asset to the local community”.

The hearing was told that the majority of its members are teetotal and therefore it was more reliant on one-off events for cash than other clubs, where members regularly drink in the clubhouse.

Mr Hamilton said the club would continue to engage with its neighbours and would “letter drop” them ahead of any upcoming late-night events. A committee of three councillors subsequently agreed unanimously to grant the application.