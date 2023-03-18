Applicant Hamid Ahmadi has applied for permission to open a cafe on the upstairs floor of a property on Burley Road in Woodhouse. The building’s downstairs area is currently occupied by a sandwich shop and takeaway, Deli Chez.

Under plans submitted to Leeds City Council, the business would also include an outdoor shisha smoking area at the back of the premises.

A design and access statement attached to the plans said: “The existing space is located in an ideal area to become a dessert and coffee lounge with external shisha smoking area. It will serve residents of Burley Road and the surrounding area. The site is located within an area of Leeds which provides services to the neighbourhood, students and passing trade.”

Plans have been submitted to turn the space above Deli Chez into a dessert and coffee lounge. Picture: Google