News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Neighbours land £120,000 People's Postcode Lottery win
1 hour ago US President Joe Biden welcomes Vladimir Putin ICC arrest warrant
1 hour ago Heathrow Airport Easter strike: Staff will walk out for 10 days
1 hour ago Jurassic Park actor Sam Neill opens up on blood cancer diagnosis
3 hours ago Comic Relief raises £34 million in star-studded night of comedy
3 hours ago The Wire and John Wick actor Lance Reddick dies aged 60

Cafe plans submitted for Deli Chez building as Leeds council also asked to sign off on new outdoor shisha area

Plans to open a “dessert and coffee lounge” on the outskirts of Leeds city centre have been put forward.

David Spereall, Local Democracy Reporter
By David Spereall, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 18th Mar 2023, 13:00 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 18th Mar 2023, 13:00 GMT

Applicant Hamid Ahmadi has applied for permission to open a cafe on the upstairs floor of a property on Burley Road in Woodhouse. The building’s downstairs area is currently occupied by a sandwich shop and takeaway, Deli Chez.

Under plans submitted to Leeds City Council, the business would also include an outdoor shisha smoking area at the back of the premises.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A design and access statement attached to the plans said: “The existing space is located in an ideal area to become a dessert and coffee lounge with external shisha smoking area. It will serve residents of Burley Road and the surrounding area. The site is located within an area of Leeds which provides services to the neighbourhood, students and passing trade.”

Plans have been submitted to turn the space above Deli Chez into a dessert and coffee lounge. Picture: Google
Plans have been submitted to turn the space above Deli Chez into a dessert and coffee lounge. Picture: Google
Plans have been submitted to turn the space above Deli Chez into a dessert and coffee lounge. Picture: Google

According to the application, the cafe would open from 10am until 2am during the week, with a 4am closing time at weekends and bank holidays. The council will make a decision on whether or not to approve the plans in due course.

LeedsLeeds City Council