Cafe plans submitted for Deli Chez building as Leeds council also asked to sign off on new outdoor shisha area
Plans to open a “dessert and coffee lounge” on the outskirts of Leeds city centre have been put forward.
Applicant Hamid Ahmadi has applied for permission to open a cafe on the upstairs floor of a property on Burley Road in Woodhouse. The building’s downstairs area is currently occupied by a sandwich shop and takeaway, Deli Chez.
Under plans submitted to Leeds City Council, the business would also include an outdoor shisha smoking area at the back of the premises.
A design and access statement attached to the plans said: “The existing space is located in an ideal area to become a dessert and coffee lounge with external shisha smoking area. It will serve residents of Burley Road and the surrounding area. The site is located within an area of Leeds which provides services to the neighbourhood, students and passing trade.”
According to the application, the cafe would open from 10am until 2am during the week, with a 4am closing time at weekends and bank holidays. The council will make a decision on whether or not to approve the plans in due course.