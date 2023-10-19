An empty office block in west Leeds could be converted into flats, under a proposed scheme put forward this month.

Bradshaw House, on Waterloo Lane in Bramley, has been vacant for some time, with efforts to find new tenants having failed.

Now, applicants Bridge-It Enterprises, who bought the property last year, have submitted plans to convert the building into 27 residential apartments.

Leeds City Council will make a decision on whether or not to approve the plans in the coming months.

In a planning statement, the developers said: “The building is currently vacant office space and has been actively marketed, with no future users coming forward to either rent or buy the building.

“It is proposed to change the use of the building to form 27 residential apartments over the existing two storeys with the benefit of a roof conversion and re-purposing the lower ground floor.”