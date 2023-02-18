Rafi Butt, who runs Bison, in Beeston, wants to use the space at the council’s Dewsbury Road community hub, to ease the parking chaos around the restaurant.

Mr Butt has offered the local authority money to lease the car park, which is opposite Bison, between 7pm and 10pm. That’s after the hub closes, and Mr Butt has promised to be responsible for the security of the car park during those hours. But the council has turned down the approach.

Mr Butt, 56, claims the offer is a win-win for all parties, including the local community, who are said to be annoyed by customers of the burger joint parking on the pavement outside.

Mr Butt has offered the local authority money to lease the car park, which is opposite Bison. Picture: Google

In its response, the council said the Dewsbury Road hub may be used in the evenings in future, which would mean they need the car park. It’s understood officers have also previously expressed concerns about the risk of anti-social behaviour if it’s left open in the evenings.

Speaking on Thursday, Mr Butt said: “People are parking up on the footpaths because there’s no space further down and it’s double yellows anyway. It’s just causing hassle for people.

“We’ve offered the council money and promised to keep it secure, but they don’t want to know.

“If it’s empty and the council are going get something for it I don’t understand what the problem is. It’s a bit confusing.”

The business has been going for seven years and has flourished after the pandemic. Picture: Google

Bison is set to expand into a nextdoor premises, which will allow them to seat 100 customers indoors.

The business has been going for seven years and has flourished after the pandemic, with some customers coming from 100 miles away.

Mr Butt said there was some parking space at the rear of his property, but only for around 10 vehicles and that this “fills up quickly”.

He added: “Some of my customers are coming from as far away as Newcastle.

“If they’re not local, they don’t really know where to park. So having the space would be really helpful.”

Bison’s proposal has been supported by Hunslet and Riverside councillor Ed Carlisle, who’s lobbied on its behalf.

Councillor Carlisle, of the Green Party, said: “Bison is a good local business, trying to do right by the community, and the council should be doing all we can to support them.

“There are challenges with this proposal, but I’m confident we can resolve every one of them – and the end result would serve absolutely everyone.

“The council is hugely squeezed by the savage cuts from national government – so we need to work hard to get maximum value out of every single asset.”

A spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: “The Dewsbury Road Community Hub car park provides car parking for the community hub and adjacent children’s centre.

“The council is currently undertaking a wide ranging review of its assets and how they are used, which may involve these buildings being used into the evenings, for which car parking will be required.