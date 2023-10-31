Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly

Beeston St Francis: Old south Leeds school bungalow to be auctioned off by city council in bid to raise funds

The former caretaker’s bungalow at a south Leeds school is to be sold off by the city council, in a bid to raise much-needed cash.
David Spereall, Local Democracy Reporter
By David Spereall, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 31st Oct 2023, 16:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The rundown property, on the grounds of Beeston St Francis of Assisi Catholic School, has been empty since the school was academised in 2016.

A council report on the sale said the bungalow, which is no longer connected to the primary school and stands on Bismarck Street, will be auctioned off on December 13.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It said that, “As the property is in a poor state of repair it is assumed that the purchaser will redevelop the property.”

Most Popular
The rundown property has been empty since the school was academised in 2016. Picture: GoogleThe rundown property has been empty since the school was academised in 2016. Picture: Google
The rundown property has been empty since the school was academised in 2016. Picture: Google

It said this “could create new job opportunities in the local area for people and businesses.”

The report added: “The property is surplus to council requirements and no operational reason has been identified to justify its retention.”

It said that selling it off was “prudent” and would eliminate the costs to the taxpayer of owning the building.

Related topics:Leeds