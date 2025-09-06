People wearing fancy dress on the Otley Run in Headingley. Archive picture. | Steve Riding

Two new bars have been allowed to open after the council was told they would not serve people taking part in the Otley Run or wearing fancy dress.

Licences were granted for cocktail and fine dining venue the Reserve and Hyde, a bar and coffee shop, both on the Otley Run route.

Fears were raised that more drinks venues would add to nuisance behaviour on the crawl, which draws thousands of people to Headingley at weekends.

The Reserve, near the start of the run at 96 Otley Road, faced objections from eight nearby householders and Weetwood Labour councillor Izaak Wilson.

The applicant, Michael O’Donoughue, said he had 12 years’ experience in the industry, including at the Savoy in London, and he and his wife ran a mobile cocktail business since 2013.

A licensing report said: “They had long held the ambition to own their own premises, and a small premises had become available in an area they know and like in Headingley.

“There would be no admittance of those participating in the Otley Run or in fancy dress.”

Drinks would be served until 11pm, Monday-Thursday, midnight at weekends and 10pm on Sundays.

Hyde, on Headingley Lane near the Hyde Park Pub, would also serve cocktails, along with canned craft beers and wine, until 10.30pm daily.

Its application drew 12 objection letters, with concerns also raised by ward councillors and Alex Sobel MP.

Kieran Madden, director of Hyde Bar Ltd, told councillors he had 20 years’ experience in the hospitality industry.

A report from the August 19 hearing said: “He wished to open a coffee shop/bar as he lives in the area, so knows it well, and he was of the view that the area was missing this type of venue.

“He would put up a poster to advise participants of the Otley Run or in those in fancy dress they would not be allowed in the premises.”

Both premises licences were granted, subject to conditions agreed with the council and West Yorkshire Police.

The opening of the Reserve, in a former massage shop, was also subject to a change-of-use planning application.