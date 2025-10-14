The people of Leeds have been having their say on Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ comment ahead of the autumn Budget. | AFP via Getty Images

Chancellor Rachel Reeves says she’s ‘proud’ of the Government’s economic record a year into office while hinting at more tax rises in the Autumn Budget

Speaking at the Labour party conference she said the ‘world has changed’ since telling business chiefs that the Government would not be coming back for more taxes after raising around £40bn last November.

She warned that the UK is not ‘immune’ to tougher trade barriers from US tariffs and increased global borrowing costs. However, when quizzed on ruling out a VAT hike in the Budget, she said the ‘manifesto stands’.

Here’s what the people of Leeds have had to say on Facebook about the Chancellor being ‘proud’ of the Government’s economic record a year into office.

The vast majority were scathing of her comment, including Russ Bost: “It was a £9bn black hole when they took over, it only became £22bn after they settled the doctors’ and train drivers’ strikes. To get that to more than double in a year is impressive - this is clearly the ‘growth, growth, growth’ they promised and got elected on!”

Chancellor Rachel Reeves at the Labour Party Conference. | Getty Images

Gareth Humphreys posted: “What planet does the Labour party live on, it’s definitely not earth”, and June Allison agreed: “That makes a majority of one!”

Jeffrey Sims was equally critical: “Proud of the fact that you inherited an economy that was the fastest growing in the G7, and have totally ruined it - by placing higher taxes on business, which has resulted in job losses, lower growth, and higher inflation - weird!”

Ron Meldrum, meanwhile, received a lot of support on Facebook for his post: “Proud is not the word I would use to describe what she has done to this country.”

While Richard Hodgson agreed: “More deluded than I thought. Inflation above BOE target, unemployment on the increase, productivity down and going to increase the cost of borrowing, growth none existent. This is like listening to Sadiq Khan say that London is a safer place under his mayoral reign.”

Brian May attacked the Government for getting ‘nothing right’. Posting on Facebook, he said: “Tax up. National insurance up, cost of living up. Pensioners lose fuel allowance and now another tax hike could see some having to complete tax returns. No pension, state or private should be taxed after retirement.”

Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Prime Minister Keir Starmer. | Getty Images

“Aspiration is currently being curtailed and people are being told by the government that it’s fine to level down” Luke Tory

In an insightful comment, Luke Tory, shared his thoughts with the people of Leeds: “Inflation had been falling sharply and was at the BoE target of 2% when Labour came to power and has been rising ever since and with it our mortgages, unemployment is up increased wages are nothing without a job, the economy is stagnant mainly due to your anti growth budget of increased NI and business rates effecting business investment. Unfortunately increased taxes and costs for business creates cuts in investment and a stop on, or cuts in hires and cuts to the workforce. Food inflation is at an 18 month high and rising.

“The economic black hole has increased to between £40-50bn since the last budget, and the majority of our taxes are spent on paying national debt interest and social welfare, not education, health, business and growth. We are slaves to the State, people should find it more beneficial to work rather than live on social welfare and handouts, the draw for global immigration must be extinguished as we’re currently seen as a free money pit. This must change!

“That’s not to say that those that really need help should not receive it within reason and on a case by case basis, however, it’s currently far too easy to take the soft options. Aspiration is currently being curtailed and people are being told by the government that it’s fine to level down rather than level up and aspire to the greatest height that can be achieved.

“We’re being taxed to oblivion. Any increases to taxes in the next budget will likely be met with mass protests and further disgust of this anti growth Government.”

In a rare show of support for Rachel Reeves, Andy Davis said: “Do what needs to be done, I think you have much more support for how you are managing the economy than you possibly realise.”

And Charlie Barnes had a modicum of sympathy for the Government’s plight: “To be fair, nothing has really got worse but the shocking state it was left in hasn’t been reversed either. Growth is the only answer and the answer is staring us all in the face - regain 5% of GDP by rejoining the single market.”

Ian Gregory concluded: “Most of my pension is paying for this economic greatness.”