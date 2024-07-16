Application to convert derelict office block in Bramley into 27 apartments submitted to Leeds City Council
Leeds City Council will consider a planning application for Bradshaw House, a disused three-storey building in Bramley.
The site on Waterloo Lane, north of Bramley Shopping Centre, was previously the head office of engineering firm Waterman Group.
Planning documents said the site, built in 1990, was vacant and had fallen into disrepair.
Permission was previously granted for a change of use and conversion into 18 flats.
A planning report said a public consultation would be carried out on the latest proposals for one and two-bedroom apartments.
It said: “The site has recently been given a change of use approval from offices to residential apartments, with all local residents and the neighbourhood aware of the re-use of the derelict building.
“It is the applicant’s intention to hold a community event within a few weeks of the application being validated, which will be hosted in local community facilities near the application site.”
The report said new homes at the site would be close to schools, job opportunities and transport links.
It said: “The site is well located for local shops in Bramley town centre, all within very easy walking distance.
“Various nurseries, infant, junior and primary schools, along with academies, serve the local community’s educational needs.”
