Aireborough: Leeds Council approve £360k contract to replace leisure centre roof
and live on Freeview channel 276
The upgrade will be carried out over the summer at Aireborough Leisure Centre after the contract was put out to tender by Leeds City Council.
Aspect Building Services will carry out the re-roofing and cladding work at the centre on The Green, Guiseley.
A council report said a two-month contract worth £362,500 was expected to run from July 22.
Improvements were also being made to the inside of the centre as part of a maintenance programme for council buildings.
The report said: “Phases one and two of the capital investment programme have created a change in leisure centre layout, which consequently caused the need for a roof to be replaced and the structure reinforced.
Get the latest on all of the news from across Leeds sent directly to your inbox with our free daily newsletter
“In addition, the roof is aged and was due to be renewed in the next few years. Hence, the decision was made to implement the roofing works in phase three.
“The contract will involve re-roofing and cladding of Aireborough Leisure Centre which will cover the area where the internal works will be undertaken as part of the centre improvements.”