Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A leisure centre will have its ageing roof replaced after a £360,000 contract was approved.

The upgrade will be carried out over the summer at Aireborough Leisure Centre after the contract was put out to tender by Leeds City Council.

Aspect Building Services will carry out the re-roofing and cladding work at the centre on The Green, Guiseley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A council report said a two-month contract worth £362,500 was expected to run from July 22.

The upgrade will be carried out over the summer at Aireborough Leisure Centre. Picture: Tony Johnson

Improvements were also being made to the inside of the centre as part of a maintenance programme for council buildings.

The report said: “Phases one and two of the capital investment programme have created a change in leisure centre layout, which consequently caused the need for a roof to be replaced and the structure reinforced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In addition, the roof is aged and was due to be renewed in the next few years. Hence, the decision was made to implement the roofing works in phase three.