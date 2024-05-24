Aire Park Leeds: Housing developer found for 'prime plot' on Meadow Lane in the city centre
Leeds City Council has selected a preferred bidder for land at Meadow Lane in the South Bank area.
The plot, which is next to the Aire Park development, was marketed for sale as a residential scheme after being deemed surplus to the council’s requirements.
A formal decision notice said development proposals were considered as part of the bidding process.
A planning application is expected after the developer, yet to be named, was chosen for the site near the River Aire.
The notice said: “The selected purchaser’s bid was well considered and offered an acceptable capital receipt.”
The council approved the marketing of the land in July 2022 and appointed estate agent Cushman and Wakefield.
Bidders were expected to include affordable housing in proposals for the site, a council report said.
It said: “The site is prominently located and benefits from excellent connectivity and transport links.
“It is surrounded by heritage assets in an area undergoing rapid regeneration and is widely considered to be a prime plot capable of supporting a high quality residential development.
“The development proposes to be an architecturally innovative statement building, knitting together the fragmented historic fabric of the area whilst signposting the start of Aire Park.”
The report said the preferred bidder would be notified and a sale contract drawn up.
It said there was no justification for retaining the site, which would generate a capital receipt to support the council’s finances.
A sales brochure said people who moved into the new development would have easy access to Leeds City Station via the new David Oluwale bridge.
It said: “This exciting opportunity is approximately 0.18 hectares of valuable, coveted city centre space which originates from the recent reconfiguration of Meadow Lane, a space previously used for city centre car parking.”