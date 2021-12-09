At a recent meeting of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Place, Regeneration and Housing Committee, leaders met to discuss plans to meet housing shortages across the region.

The Committee scrutinised plans for a series of housing developments in West Yorkshire on current brownfield sites.

A scheme to the southwest of Leeds City Centre will see the construction of 623 new homes. Picture: Simon Hulme.

In Leeds, a scheme to the southwest of the city centre will see the construction of 623 new homes, including 230 affordable homes and 10 for homeless people, plus 362 new student residences.

Plans also aim to deliver a new riverside walkway and cycle/footbridge across the River Aire to encourage cycling and walking, improving health of residents and encourage less reliance on private cars, improving local air quality. The development includes provisions for cycle parking spaces and a resident’s car club.

The Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin, said in statement: “I welcome plans to build affordable and sustainable housing on sites identified in Leeds and Hebden Bridge.

“Affordability and sustainability must go hand in hand when housing needs are planned for across West Yorkshire. The sites identified and discussed at the recent committee meeting will provide homes for people in well-connected areas, where people can easily access public transport and benefit from work and social opportunities in their locality.

“I am deeply passionate about ensuring the housing sector meets the needs of our residents and will work with partners from the West Yorkshire Housing Partnership to develop an inclusive housing strategy that works for everyone across our region.”

Coun Denise Jeffery, Leader of Wakefield Council and Chair of the committee, said that all planned projects are assessed on their potential contribution to the region.

“All housing developments that we consider and take forward across the region are assessed on their positive contribution towards bringing brownfield land back into use." she said "Building affordable and sustainable homes, improving the local environment, community recreation, health and wellbeing. I am pleased to say that all three schemes that we have discussed in detail today meet these criteria."

The scheme also includes plans to build 175 new homes in Wakefield as well as two retail units on the land of a former industrial site.