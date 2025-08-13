50 tennis courts in Leeds parks get major overhaul after £787k boost

Councillor Rafique at Springhead Park after 50 tennis courts in Leeds have been refurbished. | Leeds City Council

Work has been completed to refurbish 50 tennis courts across 11 parks in Leeds.

The second phase of the project has recently been completed, where all tennis courts at Meanwood Park, Cross Flatts Park and Potternewton Park were refurbished.

The courts are now all back open after having been closed during the work.

More than £787,000 has been spent to serve local communities.

Last summer tennis courts were completely renewed in Beckett Park in Headingley, Burley Park, Chapel Allerton Park, Grove Road Recreation Ground near Temple Newsam, Harehills Park, Roundhay Park, Springhead Park in Rothwell and The Hollies in Weetwood.

The project is part of a £30m nationwide investment by the UK Government and LTA Tennis Foundation, delivered by the LTA, to refurbish public tennis courts across Great Britain and open up the sport to more people.

Tennis courts within Leeds’ parks are free for the general public to use.

Coun Mohammed Rafique, executive member for climate, energy, environment and green space, said: “We’re delighted that the work to refurbish tennis courts across the city has now been completed, with the courts looking great and fit for the future.

“Investing in these spaces will ensure that we have good quality public tennis courts available across the city for people of all ages to use free of charge, so that everyone can practice or learn a new sport.

“Health and wellbeing is a high priority for Leeds City Council and so it is important to us to make sure everyone has access to green spaces and facilities to exercise.”