Coun Jane Scullion: Disagree wildly, speak respectfully

On May 2 there are local elections, and you can vote then for your choice to represent your particular part of Calderdale.

By Coun Jane Scullion, Leader Calderdale Council

Life can feel depressing, or just plain difficult for folk, and that matters. Whether it’s issues overseas or things closer to home like feeding the kids, paying bills, or finding a home to rent, all of these things do matter and people are right to raise them. Your views do matter. Peace in the Middle East matters. Potholes matter. Decent education for all children matters. An efficient waste and recycling service matters.

Safe, clean public spaces matter. If we feel our concerns are unheard it is natural to make our voices heard in a democratic society, whether that is in person with placards or online. But we must also be accountable for what we say and our behaviour towards others.

As elected representatives it is our job to listen to residents and amplify your voices as we debate and make decisions as a council. As local politicians, we chose to enter public life because we care about our communities and want to make a positive difference. As Labour members we have certain principles which guide us.

These are tackling inequality; enhancing quality of life; keeping residents safe; protecting services; tackling climate change; attracting investment; and being honest with residents. Delivering on these values is our aim, even when there are times when financial or other pressures mean we simply cannot do everything we want.

Being able to discuss issues courteously and work together positively is critically important, whether inside or outside the council chamber.

Agreeing to disagree respectfully is fundamental to public life.

Back in 2016, just up the road in Batley, MP Jo Cox was murdered. Sir David Amess MP was also killed at a constituency surgery in 2021. In January 2024 a report from the Jo Cox Foundation found that the abuse and intimidation of politicians is a significant threat to democracy.

Last month, in a survey of councillors by the Local Government Association (LGA) 68 per cent of respondents said that abuse and intimidation had influenced their decision on whether to stand again. Decency in public life is so important, particularly in encouraging diverse and talented people to step forward in the future.

On May 2 there are local elections, and you can vote then for your choice to represent your particular part of Calderdale. You’ll also be voting for the next Mayor of West Yorkshire. If you feel unheard, in a democracy this is your chance to have your say. Whatever your political views, remember that anyone standing for public office is putting themselves out there for a cause they believe in.