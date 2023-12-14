The director of a company which owns a popular city centre cocktail bar is under investigation for two assaults at the premises, police have said.

Details of the investigation are referred to in documents objecting to an application to extend opening hours at Cosa Nostra, on Westgate, Wakefield. Wakefield Council’s anti-social behaviour unit has also objected to the scheme.

A council officer lists a number of concerns, including claims of under-age staff being allowed to serve alcohol. Nightlife and Bars Ltd want permission to serve alcohol and play music indoors until 4am.

The application says: “The premises is a high-quality cocktail bar offering brunches on the ground floor. The first floor is a members-only private room restricted to a maximum 60 members at any particular time.”

Cosa Nostra cocktail bar, Westgate, Wakefield (Photo by Tony Gardner/National World)

The application says any outdoor music will be turned off at midnight. The company also plans to employ two further registered door supervisors, install CCTV cameras to the licensed area and use plastic drinking glasses.

An objection submitted on behalf of the chief constable of West Yorkshire Police says: “The director of the company requesting the premises licence is currently under investigation for two serious assaults that occurred at the premises.”

It adds: “The application lacks any detail on how the requested grant would not impact upon the promotion of the licensing objectives within the area, which is surprising in view of how much input from relevant authorities the premises and applicant has previously had.”

The bar is within the council’s cumulative impact zone – an area identified as being under the most stress from crime, disorder and public nuisance.

Under the policy, new licences are only granted in exceptional circumstances.

Paul Dean, a licensing enforcement officer with the council’s anti-social behaviour unit, said the bar’s licence was placed under review in 2021 after a serious assault at the premises.

Mr Dean also said there had been reports, in January this year, of under-age staff being allowed to serve alcohol.

The objection says there had been reports of the bar opening beyond permitted hours and other licensing breaches including putting a speaker on the outside of the building and playing loud music.

Planning conditions attached to the Grade II listed building restrict opening hours to 2am.

Mr Dean said: “The are no current applications for planning permission submitted for this venue, in fact the operator is currently subject to an ongoing planning enforcement case related to the outdoor area being used as a drinking area and unauthorised erection of a timber pergola.

“Planning enforcement also have some safety issues related to fire exit.”