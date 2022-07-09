Controversial plans to build in grounds of historic Meanwood villa approved by planning chiefs

Developers have been given permission to put up new homes in the spacious gardens of Albert House, on Monk Bridge Road in Leeds’ Meanwood area.

A total of 41 objections had been lodged against the scheme, including one from the Labour MP for Leeds North West, Alex Sobel.

The grounds of Albert House in Meanwood are set for further development.

Their concerns included the impact on local infrastructure and the prospect of the new houses overshadowing the existing ones.

But a panel of councillors ruled the application could go ahead on Thursday, after the applicants outlined their green credentials and promised to avoid using gas on the site as an energy source.

Speaking at a plans panel meeting on Thursday, objector Darren Robinson told councillors: “We understand no individual has the right to a view, but they do have the right to enjoy their own homes.

“The imposing and dominating nature of this will impinge on that, given its size.”

Mr Robinson also said that the vehicles likely to be parked within a small space around the homes were “not in keeping with Leeds City Council’s desire for a low-carbon economy.”

He added: “We believe this proposal should be either refused or at least reconsidered.”

In his written objection against the plans, Mr Sobel said that “the development of four new homes so close to neighbouring properties would have a negative impact on residents including noise, increased traffic to an already overly busy road and overshadowing existing properties, alongside the building works themselves.”

However, developer William Langton said that the scheme was an improvement on a previous application for nine homes on the same site, which was approved in 2011 but never came to fruition.

He also said that residents of the new homes would be within “walking distance of shops, amenities, nurseries and primary schools,” meaning they wouldn’t have to necessarily use a car.

Listing the Leeds-based tradesmen set to be involved in the building work, he also claimed it would “offer a shot in the arm to the local economy”

Mr Langton added: “I appreciate no-one wants development in their local community, but this development is policy compliant.”

Councillors approved the scheme by a majority verdict.

Labour councillor Neil Walshaw praised the developers’ pledge to use air source heat pumps on the estate and their promise to rule out using gas.

Councillor Walshaw: “I think it’s a development that enables us to put another marker down in Leeds that we’re serious about the climate emergency. And that’s the thing that tips the scales for me.