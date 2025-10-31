Benches were loosened in Park Square, Leeds, ahead of being removed so that resurfacing work can take place. | National World

Resurfacing work is set to start in a popular Leeds city centre park after the benches were removed, which left some visitors “perplexed”.

Park Square is a popular spot for people to visit on their lunch breaks or while walking through the city centre, so there was some confusion over why the benches had been unscrewed this week.

Leeds City Council has now confirmed that the benches around the park have been removed ahead of long-standing plans to resurface the pathways that starts next week.

One city centre resident said: “I walk around Park Square most evenings after dinner because it's such a peaceful, pretty place.

"But on Wednesday, I was a bit perplexed to find every single bench tipped over.

"I thought the council would sort it by the next day, but when I went back on Thursday evening, they were still all over the place.

"It didn't look very nice. What if someone wanted a sit down? It's a shame to see somewhere usually so well-kept looking like that. I hope it's put right soon."

A Leeds City Council spokesperson said: “Leeds City Council has a long-standing plan to resurface all the pathways in Park Square, with the work due to start early next week. In preparation for the resurfacing work, the benches have been removed from their mountings and will be sectioned off from public access today.

“The resurfacing work in Park Square is expected to last a week. After completion of the resurfacing work, the benches will be remounted and refurbished over the following week.”