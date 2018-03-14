Closed down council-run Leeds care home could be rebuilt double its original size

PLANS for a brand new privately-run older people’s care home to be built on the site of a former council-run facility are expected to be approved tomorrow (Thursday) at the second time of asking.

An initial blueprint for an 86-bed care home on the site in Crawshaw Road, Pudsey - double the size of the original complex - was deferred last month after a raft of objections were lodged against the three-storey development.

.

The original home closed in 2014 despite a local campaign to save it, and Leeds City Council sold the land to a developer in 2016.

And at a meeting tomorrow, amended proposals from Angela Swift Development Ltd will be presented to the council’s South and West Plans Panel.

The changes include a reduction in height to bring the building in line with others in the area and to make it “less dominant”

An advisory report prepared for the panel ahead of the meeting says: “There is a need across Leeds for such accommodation and it is not considered that there is an oversupply in this area - such a matter would be managed by supply and demand factors in the private sector.

“On balance it is considered that the proposal will bring about a valuable form of housing for elderly people in the local area.

“It is therefore recommended that the application be approved subject to the conditions as set out.”

However the report notes that local MP Stuart Andrew MP has stressed that some local residents still “remain concerned” and ask that there be a “full investigation” into road access and other issues.