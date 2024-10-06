Church of the Holy Spirit Beeston to be taken over by Leeds school uniform retailer Fiberfab despite concerns
Leeds City Council granted planning permission for a change of use for Grade II-listed Church of the Holy Spirit in Beeston.
Online school uniform business Fiberfab sought permission to use the vacant Tempest Road building for clothing sales, storage and a cafe.
The council’s South and West plans panel heard that concerns had been raised over parking and road safety at the site.
Ward councillors objected, along with Labour MP Hilary Benn and people living near the building, which is close to a mosque and children’s nursery.
Ed Carlisle, Hunslet and Riverside Green Party councillor, told a plans panel meeting that community groups could take over the building.
He said: “It’s change of use to commercial is wrong. There are also concerns over highways safety and parking.”
Council officers recommended that both change of use permission and listed building consent were given for the scheme.
The church, built at the turn of the 20th century, was on the council’s Heritage at Risk list and is in need of repairs.
Tanzeela Umer, director of Fiberfab (PVT) Ltd, said customers would visit on an appointment-only basis and explained that the company carried out most of its sales online.
She said: “We felt that this building has to be used in a way which is long-lasting. It will be a sustainable way of keeping the building as it is. This is a business that is going to generate jobs.”
A report to the panel said the impact on traffic would not justify the application being refused.
External alterations, including two roof lights, would not be harmful to the appearance of the building.
The report said: “The proposal will provide repairs and refurbishments to the listed building which will improve its current condition.”
