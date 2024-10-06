Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A historic former church is set be taken over by a clothing retailer despite calls for it to remain in community use.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds City Council granted planning permission for a change of use for Grade II-listed Church of the Holy Spirit in Beeston.

Online school uniform business Fiberfab sought permission to use the vacant Tempest Road building for clothing sales, storage and a cafe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Grade II-listed Church of the Holy Spirit in Beeston is set to be taken over by online school uniform business Fiberfab after permission for a change of use was granted by Leeds City Council. | James Hardisty/Google

The council’s South and West plans panel heard that concerns had been raised over parking and road safety at the site.

Ward councillors objected, along with Labour MP Hilary Benn and people living near the building, which is close to a mosque and children’s nursery.

Ed Carlisle, Hunslet and Riverside Green Party councillor, told a plans panel meeting that community groups could take over the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It’s change of use to commercial is wrong. There are also concerns over highways safety and parking.”

Council officers recommended that both change of use permission and listed building consent were given for the scheme.

The church, built at the turn of the 20th century, was on the council’s Heritage at Risk list and is in need of repairs.

Tanzeela Umer, director of Fiberfab (PVT) Ltd, said customers would visit on an appointment-only basis and explained that the company carried out most of its sales online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “We felt that this building has to be used in a way which is long-lasting. It will be a sustainable way of keeping the building as it is. This is a business that is going to generate jobs.”

A report to the panel said the impact on traffic would not justify the application being refused.

External alterations, including two roof lights, would not be harmful to the appearance of the building.

The report said: “The proposal will provide repairs and refurbishments to the listed building which will improve its current condition.”