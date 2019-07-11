Campaign group Extinction Rebellion to 'target and disrupt' Leeds’ banks and finance in week of action

Environmental campaigners Extinction Rebellion are set to descend on Leeds next week in five days of protests.

The campaign group plans to disrupt the financial sector around City Square, protesting against investment in the fossil fuel industry.

Protests will start at about 10am on Monday, July 15 and are expected to last for five days.

An Extinction Rebellion spokesperson said the group is targeting Leeds because it is the fastest growing financial district outside London.

They have hinted they will target HSBC, which is the parent company of Leeds-based First Direct Bank, and Barclays.

In a call for action, the group asked protesters to arrive at City Square wearing yellow and to bring their "love and rage".

The protests are part of Extinction Rebellion's 'summer uprising' campaign which will also see action in Cardiff, London, Bristol and Glasgow next week.

The group claim that 1,000 protesters are 'willing to risk arrest' and 500 'willing to risk prison' for their actions.

One protester, senior NHS manager Clare Ashby, said: “I am getting involved with Extinction Rebellion because time is running out.

“We all need to make major changes to the way we live and this must be led and supported globally by governments and those setting our future policies.

“Everyone needs to wake up to this. I am getting involved and using non-violent direct action to raise awareness of this crisis, for our future generations.”