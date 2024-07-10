Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans to transform parts of a Grade II Listed church in Leeds into offices and an area for ‘community use’ have been submitted.

Burley Methodist Church Hall on 49-53 Cardigan Lane, built in 1897 and 1898, was originally used as a Sunday school before being converted into offices in 2000.

Part of the church, which is divided into Burley Lodge (49), Burley Hall (51) and Burley Methodist Church (53), was later converted back into a space of worship in 2012 and 2014 respectively.

A new planning application submitted to Leeds City Council on Wednesday June 26, 2024 now proposes converting Burley Hall into office space for Leeds Property Group, while Burley Lodge would become a new community space “available for anyone in the local area”.

The Change of Use application, which was submitted by Leeds Property Group, suggests no external or internal alterations would be necessary.

Leeds Property Group is an independently owned business “deeply rooted in Leeds” operating in rentals, repair and refurbishments.